No comment: Social services minister won’t talk to media

Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Anthony Newbold said yesterday he has “no idea” why Social Services Minister Lanisha Rolle is refusing to speak to the press and continuously directs questions relative to her ministry to Newbold and the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

Since she was appointed a Cabinet minister in May, Rolle has refused to speak to reporters.

On several occasions, The Nassau Guardian attempted to interview her via telephone and in person, however, Rolle would only utter two words: “press secretary”.

Asked to respond to the matter, Newbold said, “I have no idea why. She should speak to you.

“I mean, what would I tell you?

“The only thing I would tell you is information I would have to get from her.

“But personally, I don’t know why.

“If you call her and ask her about what is going on in the ministry, she should speak with you.

“I don’t know what else to say about that.”

But Newbold indicated it is up to a minister to decide whether he or she will speak to reporters.

“You know, that’s their call,” he said.

“They may decide to speak, or they may decide not to.

“Nobody has a directive to speak or not. That’s their decision.”

Newbold suggested the media forward all questions to the OPM, so that he can obtain information from Rolle about her ministry.

Newbold said that is the best advice he can give, considering Rolle’s choice to deliberately avoid the media.

In May 2016, Rolle resigned from the Senate for “personal reasons” after a recording of a conversation she had with Lincoln Bain — who at the time was seeking the FNM’s nomination for Pinewood — went viral.

She spoke disparagingly about some senior members of the FNM and revealed internal FNM executive business.

Last October, Rolle received the FNM’s nomination for Sea Breeze.