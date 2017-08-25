Concerns about reported damage to Adelaide creek

Several residents of Adelaide Village are expressing deep concern for the state of the Adelaide creek and the nearby shoreline, which have reportedly been damaged due to nearby construction.

Bahamas National Trust (BNT) Executive Director Eric Carey told The Nassau Guardian yesterday, “I sent a warden down there who did an observation and reported back that... there is significant damage taking place in the Adelaide creek system and on the foreshore.

“There was a video that was done, which I also saw, which gave location and perspectives.”

Carey said the BNT has written to the Department of Physical Planning and The Bahamas Environment, Science & Technology (BEST) Commission, urging that an investigation be carried out and that the action, if found to be illegal, be stopped.

He said the letter was sent out late last week, but the organization has not yet received a response.

“These things happen with too frequent an occurrence throughout the country, and [this is] a little more highlighted for any number of reasons,” Carey said.

“One: [the Adelaide creek] is an area that the Bahamas National Trust actually restored as part of Earth Day many years ago.

“It is an area that is close to the western marine managed area, which is a new national park on western New Providence that was declared in 2015. So, Adelaide creek becomes an important part of the nursery system that feeds those reefs offshore.

“And also there is a heightened awareness amongst residents because of the work that has been done by the Bahamas National Trust and other organizations about the importance of mangroves.”

Carey said he believes this matter can be the result of two “egregious” things.

“Either someone has carried an act of violence against the environment, or if they have permission to do it, someone would have given an ill-advised permission to do it because of the importance of the creek,” he said.

Kristoff Francois, 24, a lifelong resident of Adelaide, said his family has lived in the community for six generations.

“These marsh lands are a part of our environment, not only as a source of food or entertainment, but also a source of livelihood and also a rite of passage,” Francois said.

“I grew up in these mangroves.

“The generation before me grew up in these mangroves.

“In fact, we spent hours, upon hours, upon hours in these mangroves, fishing, playing, crabbing etc.

“And so it hurts us.

“It hurts us as a people to see these things happen to what we deem to be part of our soul, part of our heritage.

“Our movement is not only for our generation but for generations to come, to preserve what is Bahamian for generations to come.”

Another Adelaide resident, Deavon Demeritte, said he, too, feels that the reported damage being done threatens not only his childhood memory but the life of future Adelaidians.

“My biggest concern about this whole situation is I just want Adelaidians and future generations of Adelaidians just to have beach access and some type of wetlands or get to enjoy what we enjoyed when we were growing up,” he said.

Demeritte insisted that the state of the community’s wetland and residents’ beach access has been an ongoing concern.

It is one that he and other residents intend to stand up for.

Francois said residents of Adelaide are working on a petition to put a stop to the work being done.

He added that formal letters are also being written to the Office of the Prime Minister and the minister of works to request a cease and desist order.

“The aim is to, of course... basically ensure that this ecosystem on both sides is protected for generations to come,” Francois said.

“We are asking for the government’s assistance in helping us not only stop what is being done but also to ensure that no one ever does this ever again to this creek system, at all.”