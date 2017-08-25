Government disengagement ‘callous and uncaring’

The government’s foreshadowed disengagement of 126 reengaged pensioners demonstrates the Minnis administration is uncaring and callous, Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts said yesterday.

Roberts said the government appears bent on purging the public service.

He said the result will be increased numbers of Bahamians joining the unemployment line.

“They are putting people out of work, rather than what they should have been doing — generating employment for our people,” Roberts said.

“It does not bode well for them.”

Minister of the Public Service Brensil Rolle told The Nassau Guardian on Wednesday that the government is assessing 126 reengaged pensioners with a view to disengaging them.

Rolle said some of these public servants have received notices that they will be disengaged once their contracts expire.

According to the minister, these individuals are making between $60,000 to $140,000 per year, in addition to their pensions, which Rolle described as “handsome”.

Roberts said the Free National Movement campaigned on the slogan “It’s the people’s time”, but the government is now putting the Bahamian people out of work.

He said the PLP National General Council was set to meet last night to finalize certain plans of action, following which the party will address the public on the way forward.

Additionally, Roberts assured that the opposition parliamentarians will have a lot to say on the stewardship of the FNM to date, “whenever this honeymoon/vacation is over”.

“The PLP’s bench in the House of Assembly is going to be fearless, aggressive and on the government’s backside every step of the way,” Roberts added.

Terminations from certain ministries have already taken place.

The Ministry of Tourism has sent 25 people home over the last couple of months.

The minister of tourism noted that these salaries were not growing the tourism product, and as the government tightens up spending, tourism has to ensure its budgetary dollars are going toward drawing tourists to The Bahamas via marketing.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced in July that the government will cut expenditure of its various ministries by 10 percent, institute a hiring freeze and will not renew any contract for emoluments that exceed $100,000 a year.

The announcement came after international credit ratings agency Moody’s placed The Bahamas’ credit rating on review for downgrade.

The government has lamented the former administration’s “wild hiring spree” in the months leading up to the last election, and stressed the need to streamline various ministries and departments, as well as eliminate wasteful spending.