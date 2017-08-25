Pregnant woman thrown in trunk tells court assault was her fault

A pregnant woman who was thrown into the trunk of a car over the weekend told a magistrate yesterday that she wanted to withdraw the charges because the incident was her “fault”.

Brothers Travis Taylor, 27, of Ross Corner, and Valentino Taylor, 30, of Ghana Circle, were not charged with abduction when they made their initial court appearance before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

Instead, they faced charges of causing harm to Khalilah Farrington in relation to the August 20 incident.

The Taylors were already in custody when a video of the incident went viral on social media.

According to police, officers intercepted the car near Taylor Street, off East Street, and the woman was freed from the trunk within minutes of her being forced inside.

Before Ferguson-Pratt read the charges, the defendants’ father stood and told the court that the complainant was present to withdraw the case.

However, Ferguson-Pratt said the decision was up to the prosecution.

The police prosecutor, Sergeant Timmy Saunders, asked the court for time to consult with his superiors.

After the defendants entered their not guilty pleas, Ferguson-Pratt called on Farrington.

She asked, “Is it so that you have a particular position in respect of this matter?”

Farrington replied, “It was my fault. I just want to drop the charges against them.”

Ferguson-Pratt told Farrington that she would be required to state her intention on oath, if the prosecution permitted the withdrawal.

The matter has been adjourned to September 7.

The Taylors have been remanded to prison, as the magistrate does not have the jurisdiction to consider bail for the offense.

However, they have the right to seek bail in the Supreme Court.