Wilson to be replaced as financial secretary

Simon Wilson is out as financial secretary, The Nassau Guardian understands.

Wilson’s departure has been anticipated ever since the new administration came in, in May.

He will make his departure at a time when the government is seeking to tighten controls on the country’s finances and improve tax collections.

With debt levels rising, the government is cutting back spending.

The Nassau Guardian understands that Marlon Johnson, the former Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) marketing executive, who recently returned home from Belize, is being eyed as the new financial secretary.

He left BTC three years ago.

Up until days ago, Johnson, who has a masters degree in public administration with a concentration in public sector finance, was the chief sales and marketing officer for Belize Telemedia Ltd.

He previously served in the Ministry of Finance.

The Minnis administration has made it clear that it is unhappy with how finances were administered under the former administration.

As financial secretary, Wilson worked closely with former Minister of State for Finance Michael Halkitis and former Minister of Finance Perry Christie.

Wilson was in a key position when the former administration implemented the most critical overhaul of the tax structure in decades, introducing value-added tax (VAT) in 2015. He was appointed financial secretary in 2016, but was at the ministry in other capacities prior.

The introduction of VAT proved controversial and the government’s handling of over $1 billion in VAT collections became a major issue in the 2017 election campaigns.

Under Wilson’s leadership, the Ministry of Finance announced a broad tightening of the government’s tax collection system last November.

Wilson said at the time, “We are demonstrating our commitment to take compliance with tax and customs laws seriously.”

Earlier this year, Wilson said he thinks the growth rate projected for the Bahamian economy was inaccurate and suggested that it should be higher than where it stood.

He pointed out that The Bahamas was the only country in the Caribbean with three consecutive years of negative growth despite meeting and going beyond its VAT targets.

The government’s decision to replace him as financial secretary is likely to feed the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) narrative that the Minnis administration is on a firing spree.

The government has not yet made any formal announcements about Wilson’s departure.

Johnson has not indicated on his very active Facebook page what his next move is, only saying that he is back home and currently unemployed.