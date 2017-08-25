Tourism firings ‘not political’

Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar said yesterday there will be no further firings at his ministry and insisted the recent termination of 25 employees was not political.

D’Aguilar was responding to former Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe, who said he was “deeply disturbed and bothered” that the Ministry of Tourism fired an additional 16 employees last week.

Wilchcombe said the firings are beginning to look “political”, and noted that when “you are powerful, you must be merciful”.

But D’Aguilar, who was called for comment, said, “We all know why they were hired at the last minute.

“You should not run your entity like that. ‘Oh, election is coming; let’s hire 20 more people’.

“You hire people when you need them. You don’t hire people for political expediency.

“That’s the way it should run. It makes good business sense to do that.

“The Progressive Liberal Party tried to tackle the unemployment problem by hiring vast amounts of people into the public service.

“That is not the solution. You have to grow your private sector.”

Last Friday, the ministry announced the firing of 16 employees, 13 in the New Providence office and three in the Bimini office.

Earlier this month, nine employees were fired from the Grand Bahama office.

D’Aguilar said yesterday the ministry is “finished” with firings.

“There will not be any more,” he said.

“We are finished. It was just to take care of that egregious act.”

When asked if the firings were political, he said, “I don’t even know what the political affiliation of these people are.

“It is simply that a rush was made to hire a slew of people before the general election, telling me these hirings were not done because of any particular need but that there was a political motivation to improve employment numbers at the very last minute.”

The ministry said in a previous statement it was “undergoing a reorganization and strategic planning exercise to rationalize its activities and plans moving forward”.

But Wilchcombe insisted, “We did not hire Bahamians predicated upon politics.

“They were hired because many are qualified, have studied and should have an opportunity.”

He claimed the young Bahamians the government is putting out of work have an annual average salary that does not exceed $25,000.

D’Aguilar said yesterday the salaries of those fired workers totaled $800,000.

“You never run a business like that,” he said.

“We were elected to correct the finances of the country. We were definitely headed in the wrong direction financially.”

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has accused the former administration of engaging in a $14 million “wild hiring spree” in the months leading up to the general election.

Addressing the National General Council of the Progressive Liberal Party last night, PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts said the FNM has taken bread out of the mouths of struggling Bahamians in taking away jobs without logical justification.

Speaking of the government’s claim of mass public sector hirings by the Christie administration, Roberts said, “This assertion is at odds with the facts. The size of the public service is basically the same today (roughly 22,000) as it was in 2012 when we came to office but 39,505 jobs were added to the economy between 2012 and 2017.

“It is too early in the FNM’s administration for them to rewrite history and create fake news to justify their odious and baneful policies.”