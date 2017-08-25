Angry asue participants demand their money

Police had to be called to Pineapple Express Asue Holders on Blue Hill Road today after hundreds of angry Bahamians, who invested hundreds in the asue company, gathered to demand a return on their investments.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Pineapple Express and Asue Holders said it would distribute refunds today between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The company’s commitment to provide refunds followed a warning from the Securities Commission that the company should be viewed as “unsafe and very high risk”. The Commission further advised the public to “exercise extreme caution when considering to engage with this entity or persons soliciting membership”.

The Guardian spoke to several participants today, some of whom said they are expected to receive as much as $1,050.

While some participants did receive their refunds, others walked away empty handed. The proprietors of the company were not on property.

One participant threatened to burn down the establishment if she did not receive her money.

According to its Facebook page, Pineapple Express is a “company dedicated to helping persons thrive financially”.

In order to join the asue, participants were required to pay $100 and receive $540 or $200 and receive $1,050, along with a $25 processing fee and a $25 membership fee.

In a statement posted to its Facebook page, Pineapple Express said all of the funds collected were used to payout someone else in light of the vision, ‘people helping people’.

“I am truly thankful that over 800 persons were paid in the $200 asue and over 900 were paid in the $100 asue,” the statement continued.



