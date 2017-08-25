Date:
Evans sets new national record in 800 m freestyle

  • Joanna Evans (right) poses with gold medalist Simona Quadarella, of Italy, (center) and silver medalist Sarah Koehler, of Germany. ALGERNON CARGILL


Published: Aug 25, 2017

  Rate this article:

Bahamian swimmer Joanna Evans, of the University of Texas, set a new national record on her way to a bronze medal today in the final of the women’s 800-meter (m) freestyle at the 29th Summer Universiade/World University Games in Taipei, Taiwan.

Evans lowered her own national record by a full five seconds, touching the wall in 8:31.18. Evans’ medal was the second ever at the meet for The Bahamas. Jeremy Knowles captured a bronze at the 2003 Summer Universiade, which took place in Daegu, South Korea. Simona Quadarella, of Italy, won gold in the 800 free in 8:20.54, and Sarah Koehler, of Germany, finished second in 8:21.67.

 

