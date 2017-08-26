Suspect faces remand for bail violation

A 27-year-old man who has been on bail for armed robbery for more than four years has pleaded guilty to violating the conditions of his pre-trial release.

In addition to wearing an ankle monitor, Chrisean Lees, of Summer Haven Drive, was required to report to the East Street South Police Station three times per week until the conclusion of his trial.

However, officers discovered that Lees had failed to report to the station from January to July of this year.

Failing to comply with bail conditions became a criminal offense in 2016 and offenders face up to a $50,000 fine or five years in prison.

Lees was neither fined nor imprisoned when he pleaded guilty to the offense before Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis yesterday.

The magistrate committed him to appear before a Supreme Court judge for a bail revocation hearing.



