Woman to stand trial for acid attack

A woman who allegedly attempted to kill her husband by burning 80 percent of his body with acid was committed to stand trial yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Robinette Thompson, 63, snapped during a domestic dispute with her husband, William, over the Sir Randol Fawkes Labour Day holiday weekend. The incident happened between June 3 and 4.

Mrs. Thompson appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt on Friday to receive the prosecution’s case against her.

Ferguson-Pratt appeared surprised that the matter was being sent to the Supreme Court for trial. There had been previous suggestions that the matter would be withdrawn.

The court inquired of Mr. Thompson’s condition.

The defendant said that her lawyer, Tanya Wright, who was not present, told her that he had been readmitted to hospital after developing bed sores.

Mrs. Thompson will enter a plea to the charge at an arraignment before Justice Bernard Turner on September 1.



