Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Woman to stand trial for acid attack
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: Aug 26, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

A woman who allegedly attempted to kill her husband by burning 80 percent of his body with acid was committed to stand trial yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Robinette Thompson, 63, snapped during a domestic dispute with her husband, William, over the Sir Randol Fawkes Labour Day holiday weekend. The incident happened between June 3 and 4.

Mrs. Thompson appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt on Friday to receive the prosecution’s case against her.

Ferguson-Pratt appeared surprised that the matter was being sent to the Supreme Court for trial. There had been previous suggestions that the matter would be withdrawn.

The court inquired of Mr. Thompson’s condition.

The defendant said that her lawyer, Tanya Wright, who was not present, told her that he had been readmitted to hospital after developing bed sores.

Mrs. Thompson will enter a plea to the charge at an arraignment before Justice Bernard Turner on September 1.

 


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links