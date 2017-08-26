Palacious: Dame Joan talking ‘foolishness’

Archdeacon James Palacious asserted yesterday that former Court of Appeal President Dame Joan Sawyer was uttering “foolishness” when she recently accused two prominent clergymen of seeking to divide the country after they expressed concern over the “inhumane” treatment of former Minister of Labour Shane Gibson during his recent arraignment.

Palacious is the latest religious figure to weigh in on the matter.

Speaking to The Nassau Guardian, the archdeacon said the voice of the religious community should never be silenced on societal matters.

“Quite frankly, I think she was just talking a bunch of foolishness,” Palacious said.

“You cannot find any basis in scripture, nor in church history, nor for any current events that would almost dictate that priests or pastors, not to mention the two bishops at the center of this issue, should be talking only salvation of the soul.

“The current pope, who is by far the most outspoken pope in recent times on social issues, he takes the lead and he is revered the world over, not just only talking about salvation.”

Senior Pastor of Mount Tabor Baptist Church Bishop Neil Ellis and retired Anglican Archbishop Drexel Gomez expressed strong concerns over what they called Gibson’s “inhumane” treatment.

Dame Joan said if the clergymen are not going to speak the word of God, they should “shut up”, and they ought to be men of peace and speak of God’s salvation, not politics.

Gibson, who had a foot injury, did not have crutches for his arraignment.

He hopped up the court steps as police escorted him.

Dame Joan has since softened her tone and admonished that pre-trial public commentary on the three former PLP parliamentarians awaiting trial over bribery and extortion charges could adversely influence the cases.

Palacious’ characterization of Dame Joan echoes that of Senator Fred Mitchell who called the former justice’s assertions “outrageous” and said she should be ignored.



