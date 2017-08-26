Temporary amendments to visa applications

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised the travelling public applying for visas at The Bahamas Embassy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, that with immediate effect temporary ammendments have been put in place regarding the issuance of visas by the embassy.

In a press statement released yesterday, the ministry said the changes were “necessary” due to “technical constraints”.

“While the temporary measure may initially result in minor delays, the ministry wishes to assure the public that every effort will be made to process applications in a timely manner,” the ministry said.

“All other functions of the embassy will continue uninterrupted.

“The ministry will advise the public in due course when the embassy resumes its normal visa issuing function.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs apologizes for any inconvenience caused.”

The specifics of the amendments were not made clear up to press time.



