Chaotic scene at Pineapple Express

Of the hundreds of frustrated Bahamians who swarmed the parking lot of Pineapple Express Asue Holders on Friday morning hoping to receive a return on their investment into the company, only about a dozen walked away with their cash, according to several aggravated investors.

The scene on Zion Boulevard, Blue Hill Road was chaotic. An angry mob formed outside of the building yesterday morning stopping the flow of traffic, blocking in cars at numerous residences and slowing down the operation of businesses in the area.

Police had to be called to the scene to restore order. Many angry customers demanded their money and were anxious to see the business owner who was, at the time, nowhere to be found.

Two tow trucks were also on the scene removing vehicles that were parked carelessly on sidewalks and even safely in the Southwest Signature Plaza.

Some in the crowd said they were waiting since 4 a.m. to get in, after management said it would distribute refunds on Friday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The company’s commitment to provide refunds followed a warning from the Securities Commission that the company should be viewed as “unsafe and very high risk”.

The commission further advised the public to “exercise extreme caution when considering to engage with this entity or persons soliciting membership” and said it was either a Ponzi scheme or pyramid scheme.

“The ‘asue’, as described by the statement above, is not regulated by the commission as it neither involves securities business nor does it involve persons providing a financial service for fee or reward,” the commission said in a statement.

“However, the commission has observed an increase in persons purporting to have devised different methods to have ‘asues’ include the participation of an infinite number of participants from the general public.

“Sometimes called ‘public asues’, the commission has observed that, generally, these schemes are structured either like a Ponzi scheme or a pyramid scheme, bearing all the typologies of these infamous scams, both of which involve newer investors’ money being used to pay older investors.”

It added, “Persons who decide to join do so at their own risk.

“Anyone who is concerned about having transacted with the above named company, their agents or their consultants, should contact the police.”

In order to join the asue, participants were required to pay $100, along with a $25 processing fee and a $25 membership fee, and receive $540; or $200 and receive $1,050.

In a statement posted to its Facebook page, Pineapple Express said all of the funds collected were used to pay out someone else in light of the vision, “people helping people”.

“I am truly thankful that over 800 persons were paid in the $200 asue and over 900 were paid in the $100 asue,” the statement continued. That payout figure nears $1.4 million.

After hours of waiting, two men arrived on scene, one holding a box believed to contain money.

After a few people were paid their refunds yesterday, officials told the remaining hundreds of investors to return to the property on Monday to collect their funds.

However, the property manager told The Nassau Guardian that the company’s rent does not extend to Monday.

The company also advised that it will reach out to Family Islanders concerning their refunds.

The owner, Tessah Munroe, could not be reached for comment up to press time.

A lesson learned, for some

Lahoma Hopkins vowed to never try another money scheme again.

She invested $225 into the company and did not get her money back.

“Never, never, never,” she said when asked is she would rejoin a similar scheme.

“They could never ever get my money.

“Never again.

“This is a lesson learned and I know plenty people went into it for back to school for their children.

“My sister, she went into it hoping her payout was today so it would come at a good time to shop for back to school [but] unfortunately, it didn’t happen.

“So here we are now waiting on a payout back to square one.

“I don’t think we’re going to get our money back today.”

Mr. Butler, 37, invested the same amount but got his refund before the situation blew up.

Unlike Hopkins, he said he would definitely do it again but next time he will ask more questions.

“Today was supposed to have been my actual payout day but as my common sense kicked in, I felt by instinct that it was going to go contrary,” he said.

“I came in Wednesday and I put in for my refund.

“I didn’t gain anything and I didn’t lose anything.”

He said, “I wouldnt rush through it unless I find out all the facts first.”

Shanika Longley, however, got her turn over.

She was among the first to become involved with the process that she described as rather smooth in its inception.

She invested $300 and received $1,590.

“Persons go into [web shops] and lose $500 and $700,” she explained.

“[When] you jump in the car, everything in life is a gamble.

“This was like a gamble.

“You took a chance. You wanted to win.

“You win some and you lose some.”



