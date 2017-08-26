Downgrade avoided

International credit ratings agency Moody’s has spared The Bahamas another downgrade, confirming the country’s Baa3 rating yesterday.

However, the ratings giant has changed the country’s economic outlook from stable to negative.

In its latest report, Moody’s said the country’s Baa3 rating was maintained based on the prospects for debt stabilization supported by the government's fiscal consolidation program, contained liquidity risk and the fact that The Bahamas' credit metrics remain in line with Baa3 peers.

Moody’s said the review for downgrade was prompted by a “significant deterioration” in the The Bahamas’ fiscal position which was revealed by the Minnis administration earlier this year during the budget communication.

It said during that review, the international rating agency focused on the prospects for fiscal consolidation and debt stabilization that would keep the country’s fiscal strength and credit profile consistent with its Baa3 rating.

Moody’s noted that the Free National Movement’s fiscal consolidation program could stabilize government debt if successfully implemented.

In July, the Minnis administration announced measures to reign in on spending, inclusive of cutting 10 percent of spending in government ministries, a hiring freeze in the public service and the discontinuation of renewing any contracts for emoluments that exceed $100,000.

Moody’s said the government has also taken steps on the revenue side to strengthen tax enforcement, particularly in property tax collections where evasion has been relatively high, as well as reinforcing customs revenue administration to raise additional income.

“Even though Moody's anticipates a more gradual deficit reduction, our projections indicate the deficit could be consistent with values we estimate would stem the upward trend in debt ratios during previous years,” Moody’s stated.

“Moody's expects that the introduction of a fiscal rule that sets limits to fiscal deficits, transfers to state-owned enterprises, and budgetary resources allocated to salary and benefits would allow the authorities to contain the rise in government spending over the medium term, as long as there is strict compliance with this rule.”

However, Moody’s explained that its rationale for the negative outlook is based on the government’s fiscal consolidation efforts being subject to “compliance with the proposed fiscal rule, which is expected to be introduced over the coming year”.

It said there will need to be a sustained commitment to implement fiscal consolidation measures.

Additionally, Moody’s said the negative outlook also contemplates that the country’s fiscal performance could be adversely affected if the economic recovery anticipated by the government’s macroeconomic scenarios turns out to be weaker than expected.

The opening of Baha Mar in April and other tourism-related products is expected to support growth in the economy.

But Moody’s noted that if the economy underperforms relative to the government’s expectations, this would “likely weigh on fiscal deficit outcomes and consequently, prospects for the for the stabilization of government debt ratios”.

The agency said over the next 12-18 months, it will monitor the economic performance, its impact on fiscal consolidation prospects and the government’s response to “potential shocks”.

Agencies with heavy public backing piling debt onto the government’s balance sheet could also lead to a ratings downgrade in the coming months, Moody’s warned.

“We would also consider a downgrade if contingent liabilities stemming from Bank of the Bahamas - or

other SOEs (state-owned entities) - materialize onto the sovereign's balance sheet, leading to a material worsening of government debt metrics,” Moody’s said.

It further noted that The Bahamas’ rating could be downgraded following the period if it is observed that the fiscal consolidation efforts are unlikely to reduce deficits to level that would reverse the trend of rising debt ratios.

“Moody's would return the negative outlook to stable should the government's efforts to reduce the fiscal deficit lead to the reversal of the debt trend such that The Bahamas' fiscal strength and policy effectiveness would be consistent with a Baa3 rating,” Moody’s said.

“Evidence that measures implemented to rein in expenditures and enhance fiscal policy controls will remain in place over the coming years, ensuring greater fiscal discipline and providing the government with more fiscal space to face shocks, would also support the stabilization of the outlook.

Further explaining the drivers which led to the country avoiding a downgrade, Moody’s said an ongoing review of the national accounts and work of the accompanying supply and use tabled will likely result in upward revision of GDP figures for The Bahamas.

Higher GDP would translate into higher per capita income levels, “a consideration if our assessment of economic strength”, Moody’s noted.

The rating’s agency also said despite large government deficits in previous years which increased the government’s gross annual borrowing needs, liquidity risks remain low on “account of a favorable debt profile and a relatively captive domestic investor base”.

The country’s long terms foreign currency bond ceiling remains unchanged at Baa1.

It’s long term foreign currency deposit ceiling remains unchanged at Baa3.



