Date:
Breaking News:

Breaking News:

Toddler shot to death

Published: Aug 28, 2017

An 18-month-old boy was shot and killed in Bain Town early this morning, police said.

The toddler’s parents were also shot at their Rupert Dean Lane and Dunmore Street home, however, their injuries were non-fatal, Assistant Commissioner Clayton Fernander said. The adults were transported to hospital in serious condition.

Fernander said when the father of the child arrived home around 3 a.m., he was approached by a gunman.

“The gunman forced himself into the residence where the victim lives with his girlfriend and their baby,” Fernander said.

“Shots were fired. The man and his girlfriend were shot. The baby was also shot to the body and died on the scene.”

Fernander identified Anton Stevens, also known as ‘Bigger’, as a suspect in the shooting.


