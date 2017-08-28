Davis ‘relieved’ that downgrade avoided

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis said yesterday though he is relieved that international credit ratings agency Moody’s has spared The Bahamas another downgrade, he is taking a wait and see approach because the government has yet to provide a cohesive fiscal plan for the country.

Speaking to The Nassau Guardian, Davis said, “I’m relieved by what has happened.

“I can now say that I can breathe a sigh of relief on it.

“What I note is that a key factor will be the revision of our GDP.

“We had suspected all along that our economy is larger than how [it] was showing and it appears that, that position may bear some fruit when the Department of Statistics revises the status of our GDP.”

On Friday, Moody’s confirmed the country’s Baa3 rating.

However, the ratings giant has changed the country’s economic outlook from stable to negative.

In its latest report, released on Friday, Moody’s said the country’s Baa3 rating was maintained based on the prospects for debt stabilization supported by the government's fiscal consolidation program, contained liquidity risk and the fact that The Bahamas' credit metrics remain in line with Baa3 peers.

When it announced in July it was reviewing The Bahamas’ credit rating, Moody’s said that review was prompted by a “significant deterioration” in the The Bahamas’ fiscal position which was revealed by the Minnis administration during the budget communication.

The Official Opposition responded by accusing the government of talking down the economy.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis recently announced that the government will cut expenditure of its various ministries by 10 percent, institute a hiring freeze and not renew any contract for emoluments that exceed $100,000 a year.

Refering to these plans announced by the Minnis administration and their impact on the Moody’s decision, Davis said, “I know that the report has spoken to that but what you have to look at is that those announcements that they made were not made during the budget debate.

“And so, I have to treat that as suspect because it was always our view that the government, the way they talked down the economy, and I think this report speaks to that as well, how the government pictured our economy; and so now I suspect that once these Moody’s people, what they had intended because of what they had heard, the government then said that they are going to issue what I call these austerity measures.

“Those are not things you say after the budget debate.

“You say that during the course of the budget debate.

“That is something that the budget should have contemplated because now what we are saying, that all the budget estimates, we can no longer rely on those, now because of these new measures.”

He added that, “It’s still not clear to me what the promises are. All we know is that they said; first of all they have terminated thousands of workers; they have said there will be a 10 percent across the board reduction on expenditure.

“And so, I think we do have to wait and see what the government is saying because it [is not] a cohesive or consistent view that is being expressed to be able to say exactly what are their...fiscal plans or initiatives that they truly plan to implement.

“We just have to wait and see because I don’t know.”

The Minnis administration has not provided a figure on how many people have been terminated, or have not had their contracts renewed since it came to office, but there is no evidence that thousands of people have been fired.