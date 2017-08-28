Scavella hospitalized

Former Royal Bahamas Defence Force Commodore Clifford "Butch" Scavella was yesterday admitted to Princess Margaret Hospital to undergo observations for a suspected stroke, Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis revealed in a press statement last night.

Davis said Scavella was admitted shortly after 5 p.m.

“His wife Sharon and family are with him,” said Davis.

“He is conscious, ambulatory and stable.

“I visited him this evening and spoke to him.

“Doctors have advised that he is to remain in hospital for further observations. We extend prayerful support to him and his family.”

Scavella ran for the Central and South Eleuthera seat in the last general election. He was unsuccessful.