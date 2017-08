A man was shot dead on Dumpus Way, between Dumping Ground Corner and Finlayson Street, shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night, police said.

According to reports, the man was walking when another man armed with a handgun approached him and shot him before fleeing on foot.

Police said they have no motive and are appealing to the public for information.

There have been 91 murders in The Bahamas so far this year.