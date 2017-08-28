‘Pre-election public sector hiring much greater than originally thought’

Further assessments into the public service have revealed a substantially higher number of people hired in the months leading up to the May general election than originally thought, Minister of the Public Service and National Insurance Brensil Rolle said yesterday.

Speaking during the budget debate in May, Rolle said the public service grew by 6,500 people over the five-year term of the Christie administration, and the government’s payroll ballooned by $10 million in the last five months of the term.

But Rolle said yesterday it has since been discovered that there were more hires not factored into that figure, which means the payroll ballooned by much more than $10 million in the last five months of the term.

Rolle committed to getting more specific figures, but said hundreds more people than originally thought were actually hired in the waning months of the Christie administration.

He noted that when he made his original statement on the matter in Parliament, former Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis challenged him.

“Whenever [the Committee on Privilege] meets, I am going to come on the floor of the House and apologize to the [former] deputy prime minister because I was wrong,” he said.

Rolle said he will now report to the former deputy prime minister that the figure is much worse.

When asked yesterday whether the government will pay all of these individuals, Rolle said, “I don’t know that we are going to pay all of these people.

“Some of those individuals will drop out. Some of those individuals may not have reported to work.

“Some of those individuals perhaps did not qualify and some were put on contracts that may have expired.

“Do you know how many persons were given three-month contracts?

“You ever hear the government giving three-month contracts, April, May and June, as a public officer?

“You come to work as a public officer in the Ministry of Education or the Ministry of the Public Service; the government gave you a contract for three months.

“What message is that sending? You are working for April, May and June and what is significant about that? It just happens to be election season.”

During his first national address as prime minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis announced that the government will cut expenditure of its various ministries by 10 percent, institute a hiring freeze and not renew any contract for emoluments that exceed $100,000 a year.

Minnis accused the former administration of engaging in a “wild hiring spree” in the months leading up to the general election.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest has stressed the need to streamline various ministries and departments and to eliminate wasteful spending, including paying salaries for unnecessary positions.