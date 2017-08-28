PLP to focus on reform at convention

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) will modify and reform its internal policies at its October convention, the party announced yesterday.

The convention will be held October 22–25 at the Melia Nassau Beach resort.

“During this year’s highly anticipated convention the party will undergo an extensive assessment and begin the process of strategizing the way forward,” the PLP said in a statement.

“As party officials and supporters collectively analyze the post election results and begin the process of strategic development, it is the convention committee’s aim to focus on engaging discussions about rebuilding, strengthening our core values and forging the way ahead for the Progressive Liberal Party.

“The party will modify and reform, as necessary, internal policies to ensure it remains relevant and reflects the desires of a changing electorate.”

This will be the first convention since the PLP lost the general election on May 10. It won four of the 39 seats in the House of Assembly.

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie resigned as PLP leader five days after the election loss.

He lost his seat in the election after being in frontline politics for more than 40 years.

Most of the ministers in Christie’s former Cabinet also lost their seats.

The convention is being chaired by former Minister of State for Finance Michael Halkitis.

All elected offices of the party will become vacant at the convention.

PLP interim leader Philip Brave Davis has said that he will seek the leadership post.

Alfred Sears, who unsuccessfully challenged former Prime Minister Perry Christie for the leadership in January, said recently he was still considering whether to run again for leader.

Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin said that she, too, is considering running for a leadership position, but she has not said what post. She is expected to announce this evening she will run for leader.

Former Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe has announced that he will seek the chairmanship. The former MP for West End and Grand Bahama served as PLP chairman from 1993 to 2000.

Last week, former Minister of State for Legal Affairs Damian Gomez said he is “considering his options” regarding running for a position, noting that a number of people told him that they want to see him as party chairman.

Davis has said that he will not openly support anyone in the coming race.

The PLP held its last convention in January.