Hanna-Martin expected to announce leadership bid today

Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin is expected to announce today that she will run for leader of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) at its October convention.

She will hold a press conference at her Englerston constituency office at 6 p.m.

Hanna-Martin, a former PLP chairman, was first elected to the House of Assembly in 2002.

She served as minister of transport and aviation in both terms of a Christie administration.

She is one of four PLPs who survived the May 10 general election.

Hanna-Martin said recently that she will seek a leadership position in the party, although she did not specify which position.

“I am someone who did not really conceptualize myself in any serious way for leadership of the party,” said Hanna-Martin on radio talk show “Hard Copy”.

“It’s not because I didn’t think I could do it. It’s that I didn’t have that sort of ambition towards it.

“A lot of things have happened since then, including the last election and the four seats we have.

“I feel obliged. I feel that it is my duty and responsibility to step up and step forward and that I do.”

Former Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis became interim leader when former Prime Minister Perry Christie resigned the leadership five days after the election.

Davis intends to run for leader.

He said he welcomes all challengers for the leadership position, telling The Guardian last week, “I don’t discourage ambition”.

The PLP convention is set for October 22-25.

It will come 10 months after the party’s January 2017 convention and nearly six months after the May election.

The party suffered one of its greatest defeats, taking only four of the 39 seats in the House of Assembly.

It is unclear who else intends to challenge Davis for the leadership.

Alfred Sears, who unsuccessfully challenged Christie for the leadership in January, said recently he was still considering whether to run again for leader.

Former Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe has announced that he intends to run for chairman.

Former Minister of State for Legal Affairs Damian Gomez said he is “considering his options” regarding running for a position at the convention.

PLP Deputy Chairman Alex Storr and Vice Chairman Obie Roberts said last week they are “seriously considering” seeking the chairmanship post.