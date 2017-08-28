BPL’s board finalizing more firings

The board of Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) said yesterday it is in the “final stages” of firing more employees from the company.

It came on the same day that The Bahamas Electrical Utility Managerial Union (BEUMU) hinted at industrial action over the suspension of two of its members.

In a statement yesterday, the board said it will not tolerate corruption at BPL.

It also said the decision last week to fire Pamela Hill as the company’s CEO was not connected to that ongoing fraud investigation at BPL.

Last Monday, in the same statement in which BPL’s board announced that Hill was axed, it raised the issue of the investigation and advised that it wants PowerSecure — which has a management services agreement (MSA) for BPL — to reimburse the company the money that has gone missing from the company.

Now the board is clarifying that while it raised both matters in the same statement, there is no connection between Hill’s firing and the probe.

The board insisted yesterday that Hill’s removal was in the best interest of BPL, and announced that effective today, Mike Harreld will assume the position of Interim CEO of BPL.

Harreld is a subcontractor with PowerSecure.

The board, which was named just a few weeks ago, said it has been faced with the “daunting” task of restructuring BPL.

“The board aims to implement the best restructuring strategy with particular emphasis on streamlining the business by inputting and working new economies in human resources, finances, technology and public relations,” the statement said.

“It is important to the delivery of electrical supplies in the building of increased capacity so that BPL can deliver better service to our community at a reduced cost.”

BPL has been in the spotlight for months now — ever since it was revealed that around $2 million was reportedly stolen from the power company and that the police were called in to investigate.

The board recently received an audit from Ernst and Young that makes certain revelations about the missing money.

In the interest of accountability, it is asking PowerSecure to reimburse BPL.

It said in its statement a week ago, “The board has instructed the legal counsel to demand reimbursement from PowerSecure as a matter of accountability under the MSA of all funds that have recently gone missing due to the vendor fraud scheme.

“The board has also called upon PowerSecure to cure all deficiencies and/or breaches under the MSA within 30 days.

Three BPL line staff workers were recently fired, prompting the Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) to threaten industrial action.

Last week, two BPL managers were suspended, according to the BEUMU.

Yesterday, BPL said the audit will not be made public at this time as police are still investigating the matter.

The board said it is “resolved to pursue a firm and steady course of action towards the attainment of all of the company’s human and capital resources functioning at optimal levels of efficiency and capability”.

The board said elements of its strategy include (but are not limited to) implementing systems to track and eliminate fraud and financial abuses; engaging local professionals and talents to help enhance BPL’s management and core staff units and treating the BEWU and BEUMU as well as the executive team with respect to ensure the best working conditions, terms of employment and remuneration and to give every assurance that our employees’ interest is paramount to the viability and profitability of the company.

The board also committed to ensuring customers receive top quality of service at a reasonable rate. “Once these objectives can be achieved the company will emerge as a more productive, efficient and profitable enterprise,” the statement said, adding that enormous growth opportunities exist on which BPL can capitalize.

The board insisted, “This company can and shall return to a path of robust growth, renewed financial strength and an innovation leader in the industry.”