Tensions mount at BPL

The Bahamas Electrical Utility Managerial Union (BEUMU) yesterday renewed concerns over the suspension of two managers, requested “full disclosure of the reasons why these managers were suspended” and warned of “drastic” action if its members are not returned to normal work.

The union said in a statement it feels aggrieved by the manner in which Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) has handled the matter.

The Nassau Guardian reported last week that BPL suspended the two managers.

The managers were told they were suspended based on a forensic report recently conducted by Ernst and Young, according to BEUMU President Anthony Christie.

The report examined matters connected to a reported $2 million that has gone missing from BPL.

“We want those responsible for the fraud to be brought to justice,” Christie said last week.

“But the company has to follow proper procedure as outlined in our agreement. If that is not followed then we will proceed with proper action.

“Throughout this process the company has made missteps... We want it to be fair and ensure our members’ rights are protected. Again, we have complied with requests and not hindered the process. But we want answers and need to know what was found.”

Yesterday, the BEUMU said, “We are not trying to impede or interfere with any investigation. We only want the members’ rights to be protected according to our agreement. The two members suspended last week are due to return on Tuesday.”

It also said, “The law of natural justice requires that a person has a right to see and answer to any evidence against them.

“Despite our efforts to maintain industrial goodwill, the company continues to disregard and violate the goodwill which we have been trying to foster.

“We want the company to succeed; if [it fails] we fail. We are employees, customers and stakeholders in the company. If the members are not returned to normal work we will take further drastic action.”

The Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU), the line staff union at BPL, also warned recently that it might take industrial action over the firing of three of its members in connection with the audit.

The workers have denied that they did anything improper.

Yesterday, BPL’s board said in a statement it is in the “final stages” of “separating” more employees from the company as a result of the audit.

It also said the recent firing of BPL CEO Pamela Hill had nothing to do with the probe into missing money at BPL.

The board said it “has taken a zero policy to corruption in BPL”.

“As this matter is still under police investigation, we are not at liberty to release the report at this time,” it said.

The board also said as part of its strategy for an improved BPL it is committed to treating the unions and the executive team with respect “to ensure the best working conditions, terms of employment and remuneration and to give every assurance that our employees’ interest is paramount to the viability and profitability of the company”.

Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister said last week the new board is determined to improve BPL’s operations, and is on a mission to recover the stolen money.