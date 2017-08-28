Dodging a bullet

The Minnis administration is breathing a sigh of relief that The Bahamas has dodged another credit rating downgrade.

But the newly announced decision by international credit ratings agency Moody’s was not all good news.

Despite Moody’s changing the outlook for The Bahamas from stable to negative, the government said in a statement, released by the Ministry of Finance, that it remains optimistic that economic growth prospects will gain more traction as the fiscal year progresses.

With The Bahamas suffering multiple downgrades in recent years, there was little appetite for any further downgrades.

So the decision by Moody’s to affirm The Bahamas’ Baa3 credit rating was widely welcomed within government circles and by observers in the business community.

“Moody’s decision, while not surprising, is an endorsement of the government’s plans to deliver on its fiscal consolidation initiatives and eliminate any perceived risks to investor confidence,” the ministry said in a statement.

“As emphasized in the 2017/2018 budget communication, fiscal stability and economic growth are top priorities for the government, and Moody’s has been advised of the government’s willingness to pursue credit-positive fiscal initiatives and growth-promoting policies to extricate the Bahamian economy out of the low growth cycle.

“Through a judicious public expenditure review exercise, the government is intent on achieving, at least, a 10 percent reduction in expenditures — using a combination of approaches such as program rationalization, where objectives are not aligned with policy priorities or producing the desired results; administrative policy adjustments; project deferrals and improvement in the procurement process.”

The government said it is “resolved to bringing greater accountability, transparency and sound fiscal management principles to bear on the country’s finances”.

“Improvements in fiscal management and policy outcomes are being promoted through the planned introduction of fiscal responsibility legislation, which will target, inter alia, the achievement of an annual GFS balanced budget deficit that would allow for a more sustainable evolution of the debt to GDP ratio,” the ministry said.

Negative outlook

In July, Moody’s placed The Bahamas’ Baa3 credit rating on review for downgrade.

At the time, Moody’s said the review was prompted by statements from the Minnis administration “that The Bahamas' fiscal position was weaker than previously estimated and that the government's debt ratios will continue to worsen over the coming years”.

While delivering the budget communication in May — just three weeks after the FNM won the general election — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said the Minnis administration met the cupboard bare, and the fiscal situation was far worse than the FNM had anticipated.

The government took the early action of bringing two resolutions to Parliament to borrow $722 million to cover obligations in the 2016/2017 fiscal year and new commitments in the 2017/2018 fiscal year.

The Progressive Liberal Party accused the new administration of “talking down the Bahamian economy” and playing politics with the state of government finances, thereby putting its credit rating in jeopardy.

Following the decision by Moody’s to place the credit rating on review, the Minnis administration announced measures to rein in spending, including a 10 percent spending cut for all government ministries and a hiring freeze in the public service.

The prime minister also announced that the government will not renew contracts for emoluments that exceed $100,000.

On Friday, Moody’s said the Free National Movement (FNM) government's fiscal consolidation program, if successfully implemented, could stabilize government debt metrics.

However, Moody’s said the negative outlook reflects that the government's “fiscal consolidation efforts are subject to implementation risks as the authorities move to rein in expenditure growth and take steps to enhance revenues”.

“Additionally, the negative outlook captures potential contingent liability risks associated with government-owned entities, like Bank of The Bahamas (BOB), which could materialize onto the government's balance sheet,” Moody’s said.

“In the case of BOB, where the government is the largest shareholder, the possibility that yet another recapitalization process may be required cannot be ruled out.

“Were this to materialize, the associated fiscal costs could undermine sovereign creditworthiness if the magnitude of the support were to be material.”

In 2014, the Christie administration created Bahamas Resolve Ltd. to take over $100 million in bad commercial debt from BOB.

Resolve is a wholly government-owned corporation with the sole task of realizing the full potential of the loan assets taken over from BOB.

On August 2, it was revealed that another $166 million in toxic loans would go into Bahamas Resolve Ltd. The government agreed to that decision, according to a release from BOB.

Regarding the outlook, the government believes there is cause for its expressed optimism.

The ministry said in its statement, “Specific proposals aimed at securing greater economic diversification are under active review, as are opportunities for improving business facilitation and the investment climate, through addressing issues of competitiveness, including energy reform.

“Recent improvements in the labor force statistics are encouraging, and further gains are anticipated by year-end, as real sector developments provide additional opportunities for employment.

“The Bahamas has an excellent track record in servicing its debt obligations and, by using the right policy mix, the government is committed to delivering a positive fiscal and economic outcome for the country.”