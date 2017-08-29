Govt assessing RISE program

The government is currently assessing the overall performance of the Social Services pilot program that birthed the ministry’s pre-paid automated card system, along with other initiatives to determine whether the program should be axed after it reportedly suffered “substantial challenges”, according to the Ministry of Social Services.

In a press statement issued late last week, the ministry advised that the government is in the final stages of assessing the Renewing, Inspiring, Sustaining and Empowering (RISE) pilot program to further determine if it should be extended.

The ministry said although it seems the program ran into some challenges that had “negative impacts” on the Social Safety Net Unit from which it was ran, it has made some noticeable improvements to the unit.

Despite this, the government is currently determining if improvements were made to the ministry overall.

“The program has reached its natural conclusion, and the ministry is at the stage of final assessment of the pilot as per the contract,” the statement said.

“To this end, the IDB (Inter-American Development Bank) has communicated its assessment and the government of The Bahamas intends to review the contents of its report.

“Though a well-intentioned initiative, it would appear, however, that the project suffered substantial challenges which negatively impacted the unit’s ability to meet its targeted goals.

“Notwithstanding the challenges to date, however, the pilot has produced a data management system to document and monitor client benefits in addition to the integration of a pre-paid automated card system which allowed for greater efficiency and an enhanced quality of service.

“At this juncture, the government of The Bahamas will have to consider the final reports of the IDB and the existing project team with a view to assessing the program’s overall performance and to make its determination as to whether or not it is feasible to extend the pilot or adopt and integrate any portion/s of the program for the benefit of Social Services’ existing and potential clients.

“Of particular note, the natural conclusion of the trial or pilot program is not expected to hinder or interrupt the delivery or quality of services provided by the Department of Social Services and Urban Development.

“To this end, in due course, the ministry will promptly inform the public of the government’s final decision in relation to the RISE program which will be made in the best interest of the Bahamian people.”

RISE was managed as a joint effort between the IDB and the Ministry of Social Services and Community Development, now the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development, the latter serving as the executing agency.

The assessment comes as the loan contract with the IDB nears its end.

The government entered into the loan contract with the IDB for a five-year period commencing August 2012 and ending August 2017 purposed to facilitate the trial of RISE.

Back in February, former Social Services Minister Melanie Griffin said the program represents a shift that recognizes that while social assistance is required, the opportunity to address some of the root causes that are also prevalent should not be ignored.

Griffin said regional social and economic trends impacting the family have necessitated a shift in the way countries operate.

She said the introduction of the Visa Pre-Paid Card in November 2014 which came as a result of the program, “has brought a whole new way of life for clients.”