Men on armed robbery, drug, other charges

Two men were charged yesterday with armed robbery and several other serious offenses.

Braymond Jones, 21, and Patrick Carey, 23, were charged with receiving, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

The men are accused of robbing Kendrick Sweeting on August 22 of $9,000 in cash.

It is alleged that they received $8,521 from Sweeting on the same date.

It is alleged that they were found with an unlicensed Smith and Wesson .40 handgun and five live rounds of .5 ammunition.

The serial number on the gun was erased.

Carey and Jones were not required to enter a plea regarding the armed robbery, receiving, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition charges.

The case in relation to those charges will be fast-tracked to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Regarding the charge of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply, it is alleged that on August 22, Jones and Carey were found with Indian hemp with intent to supply.

Jones and Carey pleaded not guilty to that charge and that matter was adjourned to November 14 and 15.

Relatives of both men crowded the court, hoping to offer words of support to them.

But many were forced to wait outside because the court was full to capacity.

After reading the charges, Magistrate Derrence Rolle-Davis asked if there was anything further.

Attorney Krysta Mason-Smith, who appeared on behalf of Jones, responded that she was instructed to put on the court record that her client was beaten while in custody and forced to sign a statement.

She said Jones was also refused his right to an attorney. She added that while in custody, her client was taken to hospital and noted that she wanted the prison doctor to examine him as well.

“While he was at the hospital he was prescribed some medication as well, but he has yet to receive it,” Mason-Smith said. “He has not been fed either.”

She asked that the court ensure he be fed and receive his medication.

Attorney Nathan Smith, who appeared on behalf of Carey, said his client was denied access to an attorney.

Both men were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.