BPL to seek financing

Financing could be the way forward for Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) as it seeks to raise capital and see its generation and transmission systems improved, newly appointed BPL Interim CEO Mike Harreld indicated yesterday.

“A lot of our equipment is old and either needs to be refurbished or replaced,” said Harreld during a press conference at BPL’s headquarters.

“We have a capital budget this year as I recall — it’s been a while since I looked at it — but about $110 million.

“Obviously, we’re going to have to do some financing if that is to happen (improve and replace equipment).”

Harreld said BPL will work with the board and seek to raise the funds “appropriately to make the improvements that I know everybody in The Bahamas wants”.

He did not say how much BPL foreshadows raising, but noted that the power company’s finance committee has been considering two steps.

“One was a bridge loan that would get us through this year and then later hopefully issue some form of bonds; longer term bonds in a larger amount which would allow us to make a lot of improvements,” he said.

Speaking to the cost of power and the company’s approach to lowering it, Harreld said the company is “sensitive” to the cost of electricity in the country, but noted that BPL has been challenged in the last year.

He explained that despite decreased global oil prices, BPL has had to rely more on Blue Hills Power Station, which uses a more expensive fuel, as the company sought to improve many of its units over the last few months.

“Fuel rates have been higher than we would like,” Harreld admitted.

“We’re very aware of that and we’re working very hard on it.

“We plan to, as I understand it — I was told this morning — we will be doing a request for proposals (RFP) process later in the year to see whether we can get even better prices from our vendors.

“So, we are very sensitive to that and [we are] trying everything we can to keep the prices as low as possible.”

The Central Bank of The Bahamas revealed in its June economic report that BPL’s fuel charge had increased by over 60 percent year-on-year.

As part of PowerSecure’s management services agreement, BPL was expected to hedge a fuel agreement to help bring down the cost of electricity.

Harreld acknowledged yesterday that BPL has been limited with fuel choices, which he said is by far its biggest cost.

“We are trying to deal with that as expeditiously and efficiently as possible, but there is a limit to what we can do,” he said.

“Right now, we only have two major power plants, and one burns heavy fuel oil, and the other one burns automatic diesel.

“There are cheaper fuel sources in the world right now, but we are unable to use those at the moment.

“There have been proposals, and I am sure we will be looking at them in the future, to maybe add a LNG (liquified natural gas) facility, which would allow us to burn natural gas.

“In the last seven to eight years it has been amazing for me to watch how the price of natural gas has dropped around the world.

“We’re not able to take advantage of that at the moment.

“I think there is a real entrepreneurial opportunity for someone to come into the Caribbean region with an LNG facility, and I know it’s been discussed, but I don’t know any of the details.”

Harreld replaces Pamela Hill, who was fired as the company’s CEO last week.

BPL’s Board said the termination was in the best interest of the power company.

It came as the board pointed to numerous deficiencies and critical performance issues at BPL, which it has demanded PowerSecure resolve within 30 days.

Harreld, who has over 40 years’ experience in the industry, has previously worked with Arthur Andersen in St. Louis, Missouri.