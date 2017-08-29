Gunman robs Starbucks at Cable Beach

Police were searching for the man responsible for an armed robbery at Starbucks in Cable Beach yesterday morning.

According to police, shortly after 6 a.m., a gunman entered the coffee shop and robbed the employees of an undetermined amount of cash before fleeing on foot.

Officers say no customers were robbed during the ordeal.

Police were also searching for the suspects responsible for the armed robbery of a woman just before 2 a.m. at Go Slow Bend in Western New Providence.

Police said the woman was parked in her vehicle when she was approached by four males in a Honda. Two males exited. One was armed.

They robbed her of her vehicle and a cell phone.