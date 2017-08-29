Bahamians brave Harvey in Houston

For some Bahamians who live in Houston, Texas, Tropical Storm Harvey, which has killed at least nine people and left America’s fourth largest city under water, is much worse than anything they have experienced in The Bahamas.

Dr. Jason Carey, a cancer research scientist at MD Anderson Cancer Center, yesterday described the storm as incapacitating.

Carey, who lives on the 4th floor of an apartment complex with his wife and eight-month-old son, said he watched from his balcony as his neighborhood flooded around him with more than five feet of water.

He said his neighbors’ homes have been engulfed by the rain and flash floods and several people were sitting on rooftops waiting to be rescued.

“I’ve lived through at least a dozen hurricanes living in The Bahamas, so it’s a very different prospect, and truthfully this is worse than anything I have ever seen in The Bahamas,” Carey told The Nassau Guardian.

“That may be because this climate isn’t built for hurricanes.

“The houses aren’t built as strong, so some people lost their roofs, people lost their houses.

“The flooding is totally different than we have experienced in The Bahamas, so I would say that this is worse than anything that I have ever experienced before.

“The mere fact of being stuck, with no potential for leaving, [until] at least Wednesday is just shocking, truthfully.”

Carey said he and his wife started preparing for the hurricane days in advance and as the storm neared, stores ran out of water.

He said because of prior experiences with hurricanes back home he expected to be hunkered down for a day or two and then be able to return to normal life.

But that has not been the case.

“When I went to go check outside [on Sunday], literally there was a river outside of the apartment complex,” he said.

“The only way to get anywhere would be by boat.

“You could not even walk through the water because the current was essentially very strong.”

He said although the water had started to recede, the rain had intensified.

Carey said the hardest part of the ordeal is ensuring his son has everything he needs.

Golden Girl Debbie Ferguson-McKenzie, who works as a track at field coach at the University of Houston and lives with five dogs, said a tornado touched down near her home on the weekend, tearing down power lines and destroying a building.

“Despite the chaos, the flood, the tornado, I have a sense of peace,” Ferguson-McKenzie said.

“...I was very fortunate. I’m good, no flooding, nor tornadoes and nothing was destroyed.”

She said she has received frantic calls from family and friends at home, but wants to assure them that she and her “furry friends” are doing just fine.

The storm made landfall in Texas as a category 4 hurricane on Friday, and barrelled its way through the state, pounding it with torrential rain.

It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.

According to Dennis Feltgen, a spokesman for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Hurricane Center in Miami, rain is expected to continue for another two or three days, pouring an additional 15 to 25 inches over parts of Southeast Texas.

Feltgen said some areas could have as much as 50 inches of rain.

The National Weather Services said in a tweet on Sunday, “This event is unprecedented and all impacts are unknown and beyond anything experienced.”











