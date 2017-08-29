Halkitis defends PLP economic record

Former Minister of State for Finance Michael Halkitis insisted yesterday that the Christie administration was on the correct course with managing the country’s finances during its term.

As a guest on Guardian Radio’s “Morning Blend” with host Dwight Strachan, Halkitis said, “I still believe we were on the right track.

“Hurricane Matthew threw everything out of whack.

“Before Hurricane Matthew we were headed for a [GFS] deficit of under $100 million.

“Hurricane Matthew came in and devastated the country; devastated the economy and devastated the revenue of the government.”

The major storm ravaged parts of The Bahamas in October 2016 to the tune of an estimated $600 million, according to the Christie administration.

During the budget exercise in June, the Free National Movement (FNM) accused the former administration of gravely mismanaging the country’s finances.

Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest revealed that the deficit was expected to land at $500 million.

The government passed resolutions to borrow $722 million, insisting the borrowing was necessary to cover the government’s obligations in addition to the financial commitments of the Christie administration.

The GFS deficit in the upcoming fiscal year is targeted at $323 million.

Halkitis said the true figure of the GFS deficit will be known when the books are closed.

He said the former administration’s plan was to gradually eliminate the deficit.

“We published a medium-term plan back in 2013, which was not as drastic as this administration’s plan to have cuts across the board in the region of 10 percent,” Halkitis said.

In 2013, the PLP government proposed immediate budget cuts of its department and agencies by 10 percent and a 25 percent cut in the following fiscal year.

The measures came as Moody’s downgraded The Bahamas’ credit rating.

Halkitis said yesterday the government’s agencies and departments were asked to identify savings and wastage, but it did not want any reduction in staff or the level of service offered to the public.

In July, the Minnis administration announced measures to rein in expenditure, inclusive of cutting 10 percent of spending in government ministries, a hiring freeze in the public service and the discontinuation of renewing any contracts for emoluments that exceed $100,000.

The backdrop was another potential downgrade from Moody’s, which has since been staved off.

Terminations have taken place with 25 Ministry of Tourism employees recently let go.

Another five consultants with the Office of the Attorney General were let go this month.

The government is also assessing 126 reengaged pensioners with a view to disengaging them.

While Moody’s spared The Bahamas another downgrade, confirming the country’s Baa3 rating, the ratings giant changed the country’s economic outlook from stable to negative, saying over the next 12-18 months, it will monitor the economic performance, its impact on fiscal consolidation prospects and the government’s response to “potential shocks”.

Halkitis said he believes the PLP’s plan was more balanced, but he said he remains hopeful that the government “gets it right”.

”This administration seems very keen on cutting expenditure,” he noted.

“It’s a good goal to have, but if you are too drastic in your cuts, then you affect the economy.

“It defeats the purpose. I think what’ll happen is as they move on they’ll realize they have to make some adjustments.

“But, they had to send a strong, strong signal to... Moody’s.”

He added that he remains hopeful about the FNM getting it right.