New BPL CEO says he’ll stay out of dispute with govt

Newly-appointed Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) Interim CEO Mike Harreld said yesterday he intends to stay out of the dispute between BPL’s Board and PowerSecure and focus on improving the power company, which he acknowledged must do a better job of providing affordable and reliable power to Bahamians.

“What I was asked to do by PowerSecure was come over, focus on the things I mentioned earlier — customer service; reliability; keeping the lights on, and managing cost to keep it as low as practical given the need for reliability — and to stay out of disputes between PowerSecure and the board,” said Harreld during a press conference at BPL’s headquarters.

“Those will be handled by attorneys on both sides and others.

“That is not my remit. I am to keep the business going and to work with the board to get their direction on what...they want to do to have the best electricity company that we can have in The Bahamas.”

Three BPL line staff workers were recently fired after the board received an audit from Ernst and Young into a reported $2 million that has gone missing.

Last week, two BPL managers were suspended, according to BPL’s managerial union.

BPL’s Board has demanded that PowerSecure reimburse the funds.

The audit also points to numerous breaches, deficiencies and “critical performance issues”.

The board has given PowerSecure 30 days to resolve these matters.

PowerSecure has a management services agreement (MSA) for BPL.

Harreld replaces Pamela Hill, who was fired by the board last week.

The board said the termination was in the best interest of BPL, and not connected to the fraud investigation.

Asked about his plans to eliminate fraud at BPL, Harreld said he has some ideas.

However, he did not provide specifics.

“That is an area that is near and dear to my heart, and one that I have got a lot of experience in,” said Harreld, a subcontractor with PowerSecure.

“And so, yes, I think there are some things we can do to help avoid that, but if a group of people get together and decide to cheat, it is hard in the short run to catch it.”

Harreld noted that he has not reviewed the audit, but has been advised on the alleged theft.

BPL Board Chairman Darnell Osborne repeated yesterday that the board intends to reveal the audit to the public; however, she said that cannot happen at this time due to an ongoing police investigation.

Meanwhile, both of BPL’s unions have threatened industrial action.

In a statement on Sunday, the Bahamas Electrical Utility Managerial Union renewed its concerns for the full disclosure of the reasons why the managers were suspended and warned of “drastic” action if its members were not returned to normal work.

The managerial union also said it was aggrieved by the manner in which BPL has handled the matter.

The Bahamas Electrical Workers Union has insisted its members were made scapegoats.

The line staff union has demanded that BPL handle the matter fairly.

When prompted to respond to the union’s threats, Harreld said he intends to meet with both unions, and believes that a plan of action can be devised with the board’s assistance to address their concerns.

“My experience in the past is that you usually can have good relations with your labor and that will certainly be my intention,” Harreld said.

“It starts with listening to their concerns and then communicating to them what our expectations are, and making sure they do their best to achieve those.”

He continued, “We will understand what the issues are, talk to our board and we will formulate a response. We care about our workers deeply and we want them to be treated fairly, and we want them to do their job for The Bahamas.”

When pressed to respond to the major deficiencies challenging BPL, Osborne said she could not speak to them at this time.

She was also asked how much the audit cost taxpayers.

Osborne said those details, as well as the audit’s contents, will be revealed at the appropriate time.

“As soon as we are able to release it we will release it to the public,” she said.

“We just ask you to bear with us until we have clearance to release the report.”