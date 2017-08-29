Hanna-Martin seeks PLP leadership

Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin announced last night that she will run for leader of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), putting an end to weeks of speculation and setting up a leadership race with PLP Interim Leader Philip Brave Davis.

Hanna-Martin made the announcement at her Englerston constituency headquarters surrounded by her father, former Governor General Arthur Hanna, other relatives and supporters.

“The ideals and tenets of the Progressive Liberal Party are in truth nothing more and nothing less than an activated agenda for nation building,” Hanna-Martin said.

“It is this acute understanding and because of the passion and love than burns deep and strong in my spirit and driven by my fervent desire to see a Bahamian people achieve the greatness that is simmering, nay rumbling, beneath the surface that I have determined and I hereby declare with bold humility that I will be offering myself at the next convention of the Progressive Liberal Party for the position of leader of our great party.

“In doing so, I know that I stand on the shoulders of all the women who came before me, many of whom, like my own mother, were involved in the political struggle throughout our history, including those who boldly agitated and fought for the right to vote.

“It was perhaps perceived that the day would come when a woman would rise up in this great party and have the audacity to offer herself for high office.”

Hanna-Martin was first elected to the House of Assembly in 2002 and served as minister of transport and aviation.

After the PLP lost the 2007 general election, she served as the first woman chairman of the party.

When the PLP won the 2012 general election, Hanna-Martin was once again made minister of transport and aviation serving until the party’s defeat on May 10.

She is one of four PLP MPs who survived the May election.

Hanna-Martin said last night that under her leadership the party would see an “aggressive modernization process”.

“This will include a full professionalization for the party’s administration,” she said.

“It will include causing for greater efficiency and a higher degree of responsiveness of and to all of the organs of the party.

“It includes technological enhancement and modernization of the party’s machinery so as to facilitate more effective communication throughout the country and to provide maximum support for our branches throughout New Providence and on every island.”

Hanna-Martin said she would ensure the party is properly funded and would advocate for “campaign reform as an urgent agenda issue”.

Former Minister of Financial Services Hope Strachan said last night that the party “needs leadership”.

“I wouldn’t be standing here on this stage if I didn’t have every confidence in Glenys Hanna-Martin to lead this country,” Strachan said.

“I’m not just thinking about October. I’m thinking of 2022.”

Strachan told the crowd that “we are on the right side of history by being here”.

She told everyone present to support Hanna-Martin in October and ensure that she is “elected leader of the PLP”.

Former Minister of Social Services Melanie Griffin was also present.

The PLP’s convention is set for October 22-25 at the Melia Nassau Beach Resort.

Davis, who was named interim leader after former Prime Minister Perry Christie stepped down, said he welcomes all challengers.