Toddler shot to death

A shooting that claimed the life of an 18-month-old boy and left his parents hospitalized early yesterday has cast “a cloud of sadness” over the Bains and Grants Town community.

Police reported that a gunman approached a man as he arrived at his Rupert Dean Lane home around 3 a.m.

The gunman reportedly forced him into his home and fired several shots, hitting the man, a woman and the child.

Police said the shooter fled on foot.

The toddler was pronounced dead on the scene.

His parents were in serious condition in hospital.

Police said they believe the killing is connected to another murder over the weekend.

Hours after the shooting, family members and friends gathered under a tree in the victims’ yard trying to make sense of the tragedy.

Some appeared angry.

Others in the area said they were heartbroken after learning that the child was a victim of such a cold act of violence.

Police immediately named Anthon Anthony Davis Stevens, 19, of #41 Dumping Ground Corner as a suspect in the matter and put out a wanted poster for him.

Police said he turned himself into the Central Detective Unit with his attorney shortly after 4 p.m.

Some residents said the crime has shattered the community.

Vernell Dawkins, a neighbor of the victims, said men in a truck warned him to go back inside as he sat on his porch late Sunday night.

He said while he listened to the warning, he did not think much of it until he learnt of the shooting.

“I was sitting here last night,” said Dawkins outside his house.

“[Some guys] passed and they said ‘man, go inside’.

“I got up and I went inside. Now this morning a baby is dead.”

Another neighbor, who only identified himself as Mr. Marshall, said crime in the community is the worst he has ever seen.

“It’s very painful to know that something like that in our community happened and to see a child that just came leave the world like that is painful to a lot of us,” he said.

“We need to get together and think about the way we go about doing things.”

He said, “This is the worst I’ve seen in 73 years of my life.

“You know, I know and they know they have to have stiffer penalties.

“Give people 30 or 40 years if they have a gun.”

A family friend, who wished only to be referred to as Margo, called on members of the community to come together to help the family of the victims.

“I really feel seriously and sincerely depressed seeing that a young, innocent life that I have known from he was born to the stage that he is at right now was taken,” she said.

“It hurts that he was taken away so innocently right in front of his parents.

“It’s hard. The whole yard and the whole community is really, really impacted by it.”

She said, ”Anyone who [has] kids like I do, I have a young grandson, you would feel this.

“I would feel horrible if it was mine. So therefore, anyone else who wants to come together as a team just to do something, we should all get together because this is a whole community being affected by it.”

The murder count for The Bahamas is now 92 for the year.