17 lose jobs at GB Shipyard

Minister of Labour Dion Foulkes indicated yesterday that 17 people who work for a subcontractor lost their jobs at the Grand Bahama Shipyard.

Foulkes was dispelling rumors that 75 people are now out of work.

Speaking to the media outside the Office of the Prime Minister, he said, “My office received a report yesterday that some 75 persons were laid off at the Grand Bahama Shipyard.

“We made some inquiries, [and] in fact what happened was there was a subcontracting company that did various work for the shipyard, and that company was released by the shipyard.

“There [were] 17 employees that worked for that company who were affected.

“We are trying to ascertain from the subcontracting company whether those [17] persons are still working for that company or whether they have been redeployed on other jobs.

“But it’s not true that the shipyard terminated 75 persons.”

The layoffs come during a time when Grand Bahama’s economy remains challenged.

The island is still in recovery after Hurricane Matthew.

Foulkes indicated that though the Grand Bahama Shipyard terminated the subcontracting company, it is open to new employment.

“The Grand Bahama Shipyard has two major big jobs that they are now engaged with, and they are trying to find as many trained Bahamians as possible, not only in Grand Bahama but anywhere, in New Providence, Abaco, Long Island, Cat Island.

“If you have skills, especially in the technical areas, they are anxious to employ you. Welders, for example, painters, persons who have experience in cleaning, especially industrial cleaning, there are many jobs available at the shipyard.”