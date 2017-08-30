Lloyd: Teacher shortage expected again

Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd said yesterday, at last count the government was expecting a teacher shortage of almost 100 in the new school year, but indicated that this number is expected to drop due to the re-engagement of retired teachers.

Speaking to the media outside the Office of the Prime Minister Lloyd said, “What we hope to do and have done, and I think to a great degree of success, is to invite those teachers, those educators, who are approaching or have reached the retirement age, to invite them to reconsider retirement for a year or two or more so that they will be able to assist us, particularly in the primary area, with the understanding that they will be allowed to officially retire, get their gratuity, and their pension but to be returned on contract.

“And many, I am grateful to say and I am happy to say, have accepted that particular provision.

“But there is no question that we have to address this issue of perennial teacher shortage.”

When asked specifically about the number of teachers included in the shortage, Lloyd said, “We don’t know that it is going to be 100 and here is the reason why.

“Unfortunately, many persons wait until the last minute; the third and fourth week of August to indicate that they are no longer going to return.

“They want to take an unpaid leave to study or they are simply going to retire or leave the system.

“So that catches us by surprise on, again, an annual and ongoing basis.

“So you don’t know at any given moment.

“At the last count that we had, it was somewhere in the neighborhood of 100.

“We again, because we are inviting those retirees or those expected retirees to reconsider, we do expect that, that number is going to be much less.

“And we have also had a great deal of interest from persons who may have been in the private sector who want to join us in the public sector.

“That too, we hope, is going to ameliorate the shortage in this critical deficiency that the system has to continue to contend with.”

Bahamas Union of Teachers President Belinda Wilson also recently raised the alarm over the teacher shortage, expressing concern that the rapid pace in which teachers are retiring is not being matched with the hiring, recruitment or producing of new teachers.







