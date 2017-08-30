Newbold: PM focused in anti-corruption pursuit

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis shot down claims that the arrests and prosecution of public officials is a “distraction”, Press Secretary Anthony Newbold said yesterday.

While not speaking to any specific cases, Newbold said the prime minister has insisted that the government’s plan to root out corruption is key to the country’s economic recovery.

In the past month, several government employees have been charged with stealing public funds. Additionally, three former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) parliamentarians have been charged with extortion and bribery.

Several observers, including Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts, have criticized the government over the arrests of the former parliamentarians, while claiming the government has failed to produce a plan to move the country forward.

“I have been asked about the arrests and the charges brought against various people, including some politicians. Of course, some people think it’s a distraction,” said Newbold during his weekly press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister.

“I can’t and won’t speak to specifics, except to say the prime minster certainly does not consider it a distraction.

“He considers the effort to tackle corruption an integral part of righting our economic ship, as he says; those are his words.

“... The prime minister believes it is important to emphasize to the public that anytime a persons takes from BEC, or from the Ministry of Works, or helps themselves from the treasury, it increases the likelihood that you, [the] public, and me will eventually have to pay more taxes. We wonder where VAT came from and why we needed it.”

Former PLP MP Shane Gibson was charged with multiple counts of extortion and bribery on August 3.

Former PLP Cabinet Minister Kenred Dorsett was charged with multiple counts of extortion and bribery on July 13.

And Frank Smith, a former PLP MP and former head of the Public Hospitals Authority, was charged with bribery and extortion on July 21.

None of their cases have yet been heard, and as such, they are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.