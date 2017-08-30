Govt to table BPL management contract

When the House of Assembly meets again on September 13, the management services agreement the Christie administration signed with PowerSecure a year and a half ago to manage Bahamas Power and Light will finally be made public, Minister of Works Desmond Bannister indicated yesterday.

Asked whether the government plans to make the agreement public, Bannister told reporters, “We are distinctively different from the crew who came before us. So on the 13th of September, be in the House.”

The agreement with PowerSecure provides for a guaranteed management fee of $2 million a year, but the company can get up to $5 million a year, with $3 million representing a bonus equal to 150 percent of the base fee.

The agreement has an initial term of five years, with the option to extend it for an additional five years upon the mutual agreement of BPL and PowerSecure.

The government also paid $900,000 for PowerSecure to develop a business plan, which was also never made public.

The Nassau Guardian recently revealed that the top four executives of BPL collectively earn $1 million annually.

It was also revealed that a $1.1 million performance bonus was awarded to PowerSecure under the Christie administration.

Former BPL CEO Pamela Hill insisted that PowerSecure was deserving of the $1.1 million bonus it was awarded, because, under BPL, there has been an increase in reliable power.

Hill has since been fired from the position and replaced by interim CEO Mike Harreld.

Harreld told the media on Monday that he intends to stay out of the dispute between BPL’s board and PowerSecure and focus on improving the power company, which he acknowledged must do a better job of providing affordable and reliable power to Bahamians.

The BPL board has asked PowerSecure to reimburse $2 million that was reportedly stolen from BPL. The board said this would be in keeping with accountability.

The government and the board have already indicated they are not competely happy with the way BPL is being managed.

Speaking to Harreld’s appointment, Bannister said, “I’ve seen Mr. Harreld’s statement in the media.

“I have not met him yet, [but] he has indicated that he is set to improve the efficiency of BPL, and we welcome that.

“We all want to see that, we all want to see the power on, and we have a progressive board that is going to work with him to ensure that happens.”