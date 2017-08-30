BPL managers’ suspensions extended

Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) has extended the suspensions of two mangers who were put on leave last week, The Nassau Guardian understands.

The suspensions may last another week, a source close to the matter said.

The managers, who returned to work yesterday, were called into separate meetings with BPL human resources officials at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. where they were told of the extension.

The managers were suspended based on a forensic report recently conducted by Ernst and Young, Bahamas Electrical Utility Managerial Union (BEUMU) Anthony Christie said.

On Sunday, Christie said the union wants “full disclosure of the reasons why the managers were suspended” and warned of “drastic” action if the union members are not returned to normal work.

But BPL Board Chairman Darnell Osborne said the board is unable to release the report at this time because of the ongoing police investigation.

“The board is focused on restructuring the company,” she said yesterday.

“At this time, because the matter is under police investigation we cannot release the report. As soon as we are able to we will release it.

“We are not trying to hide the report.”

The report examined matters connected to a reported $2 million that has gone missing from BPL.

BPL’s board has demanded that PowerSecure reimburse the funds.

The audit also points to numerous breaches, deficiencies and “critical performance issues”.

Last week, the board gave PowerSecure 30 days to resolve these matters.

PowerSecure has a management services agreement (MSA) for BPL.

In his statement on Sunday, Christie said the union feels aggrieved by the manner in which BPL has handled the matter.

“The law of natural justice requires that a person has a right to see and answer to any evidence against them,” he said.

“Despite our efforts to maintain industrial goodwill, the company continues to disregard and violate the goodwill which we have been trying to foster.

“We want the company to succeed; if [it fails] we fail. We are employees, customers and stakeholders in the company. If the members are not returned to normal work we will take further drastic action.”

The Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU), the line staff union at BPL, also warned recently that it might take industrial action over the firing of three of its members in connection with the audit.

The workers have denied that they did anything improper.

The board of BPL has said that it is in the “final stages” of firing more employees from the company.

The board noted that its decision to fire Pamela Hill as the company’s CEO was not connected to the ongoing fraud investigation at BPL.

On Sunday, the board announced Mike Harreld as the new interim CEO.