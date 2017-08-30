Cooper to run for a leadership position in PLP

Exumas and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper yesterday confirmed his plans to run for a “senior position” during the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) convention in October, and said he will soon reveal which position.

“Yes, I intend to contest one of the senior positions up for election at convention in October,” Cooper told The Nassau Guardian.

“I have an interest in playing a role in readying our great party to return to government in 2022.

“I have begun speaking with my family and advisors and will start a listening tour with the stalwarts this week.

“[I] will make an announcement in due course.”

Cooper, a newcomer to frontline politics, holds one of only four seats the PLP has in the House of Assembly.

On Monday, Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin announced that she will run for PLP leader.

Last week, former Minister of State for Legal Affairs Damian Gomez said he was “considering his options” regarding running for a position, noting that a number of people told him that they want to see him as party chairman.

Former Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe announced last week that he will seek the chairmanship. The former MP for West End and Grand Bahama served as PLP chairman from 1993 to 2000.

PLP Leader Philip Brave Davis said he will seek the leadership post but will not openly support anyone in the coming race.

Alfred Sears, who unsuccessfully challenged former Prime Minister Perry Christie for the leadership in January, said recently he was still considering whether to run again for leader.

The PLP will hold its convention on October 22–25.

Its last convention was in January.