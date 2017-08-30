Bannister: No witch hunts at BPL

As tensions mount at Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) over $2 million that was reported stolen, the government is requesting that both the Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) and the Bahamas Electrical Utility Managerial Union (BEUMU) be patient as the process unwinds.

BPL recently fired three line staff employees and suspended two managers as a probe into the matter continues.

The BPL board recently received an audit from Ernst and Young that makes certain revelations about the missing money.

Board Chairman Darnell Osborne has repeatedly said the audit will not be made public at this time as police are still investigating the matter.

Speaking outside the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday, Minister of Works Desmond Bannister said he has had productive meetings with the unions.

“They have some concerns about protecting their members and they wanted full disclosure from us.

“I’ve asked them to be patient.

“There is some very confidential information with respect to the matters that occurred at [BPL].

“It has caused the Bahamian people to lose almost $2 million.

“It is a very serious issue and as Bahamians we all ought to be concerned.

“The union (BEWU) has demonstrated their maturity in indicating that they are going to work with us and they are going to be patient while the process unwinds.

“I can assure you that there is much more to be done at [BPL] and we are not on any type of witch hunt.

“We are there to protect every single Bahamian consumer.

“... So I was very impressed with the maturity of the union. While they have a duty in relation to their members, they have a wider duty and a larger duty in relation to the Bahamian public.

“And they have accepted that duty, and we expect to work closely with them.”

The BEWU recently warned that it might take industrial action over the firing of three of its members in connection with the audit.

The workers have denied that they did anything improper.

On Sunday, BPL’s board said in a statement it was in the “final stages” of “separating” more employees from the company as a result of the audit.

Yesterday, Bannister also indicated that the government is speaking with the BEUMU over its concerns.

“We have communicated with the managers union and we have told them our position,” he said.

“I’ve seen some releases from them, and I do hope that they will take the same mature stance as the workers union.

“There are some things that come above and beyond and are more important to a country than these individual issues.

“This is one of them. This is a very, very important, very critical issue.

“Where you find that these things occurred, we have to wipe them out and we have to get to the bottom of all of it, and I assure you, we will do that.”

In a statement to the press on Sunday, the BEUMU renewed concerns over the suspension of the managers, requested “full disclosure of the reasons why these managers were suspended” and warned of “drastic” action if its members are not returned to normal work.

The union said it feels aggrieved by the manner in which BPL has handled the matter.

The managers were told they were suspended based on the Ernst and Young forensic report.

When they returned to work yesterday, they were advised that their suspensions were extended, The Nassau Guardian understands.