Munroe concerned Dorsett won’t get fair trial

Attorney Wayne Munroe said yesterday he is considering whether to file a constitutional motion questioning the ability of a court to “sit an unbiased jury” in the trial of his client, former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Cabinet minister Kenred Dorsett.

“In the Turks and Caicos, which is a colony, the judge has this ability to suspend the constitutional provision for a trial by jury,” Munroe said.

“They have trials by a judge who, in their case, is brought in specifically for it.

“In our case, I don’t think you would look at bringing in a special judge for it. You would look at what you have in other jurisdictions like India and other places, where you may have a panel of three judges hearing the case and then making a decision.”

Regarding the constitutional motion, Munroe said he has “been giving it thought and I’ve been doing the research”.

On July 13, Dorsett was charged with four counts of extortion, four counts of bribery and one count of misconduct in public office.

During the Free National Movement’s (FNM) campaign, a key theme centered on the blatant abuse of trust among some in power, cases of conflicts of interest and what the FNM insisted was the former government’s failure to properly account for hundreds of millions of tax dollars.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has pledged to implement several measures to combat corruption, including enacting new measures such as a new Freedom of Information Act, a Whistle Blower Protection Act, a strengthened Prevention of Corruption and Bribery Act and a Transparency in Government Act.

Munroe said if the government was serious about introducing a regime, it should have looked at the issue of politicians having fair trials.

“We have already categorized it as a witch hunt,” he said of the recent arrests of several former PLP parliamentarians.

“Issues may well arise about the appropriateness or the ability for you to have an unbiased jury trial.”

In July, former PLP Senator Frank Smith was charged with 13 counts of extortion, one count of attempted extortion and one count of bribery.

Earlier this month, former Labour Minister Shane Gibson was charged with 36 counts of various charges, including extortion and bribery.

Munroe is one of several attorneys who represent Gibson.

Former Nassau Village MP Dion Smith was arrested in May in connection with a theft probe at the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation. He spent the night in custody but was released the next day.

Police have since determined that no wrongdoing occurred in that matter.