Bishop’s family robbed

Three masked gunman robbed Anglican Bishop Laish Boyd’s three sons, their cousin and Boyd’s personal assistant outside the bishop’s home yesterday.

Police said the incident took place shortly before 8 a.m. on Sherwood Drive.

Boyd’s personal assistant of four years, Valachai Theophilus, said the robbery left him shaken.

He said he was waiting in the driveway of Boyd’s home.

“My normal routine is that I head to the bishop’s house to pick up his sons and take them to school and work,” he said.

That’s when a car pulled up behind him.

“Before I could even put the car in drive these three masked gunman pulled right on the side of me and locked me in where I couldn’t even move,” Theophilus said.

“The passenger in the front seat jumped out with a gun and pointed it straight on me. He ordered me to come out of the vehicle along with the boys.

“They instructed us to come out of the vehicle. We came out. He told us to take off our clothes and empty our pockets right in the driveway.

“We did just that.

“The only thing we didn’t take off was our underwear.”

He said the gunmen gathered everything valuable from the five men and jumped inside Boyd’s car.

“The driver who was driving the original car, he never came out and the two gunmen from the front and back seat ended up in the bishop’s car and they took off in that,” Theophilus said.

“The next thing I remember was being inside where I was calling police and other people I could think of.”

Theophilus said the only thing he could think of was his nine-year-old daughter.

“The only thing you could hope was that the guys’ fingers didn’t slip on the trigger and go off and hit one of us,” he said.

In a statement, the Anglican Diocese of The Bahamas said Boyd was traveling yesterday.

“Please pray for the bishop and all others involved in this most unfortunate incident,” the statement said.

“Let us pray also for the perpetrators of such crimes.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said yesterday that police were able to recover Boyd’s car.