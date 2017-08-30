Guards tied up in robbery spree

Police were searching for three gunmen who robbed a major wholesale business, its security guard and another security guard at a school early Tuesday morning.

The first incident took place at Temple Christian High School, off Shirley Street.

According to police, shortly after 5 a.m., a security guard was at his post near the entrance of the school when he was approached by the gunmen.

Police said they tied him up and robbed him of his black Nissan Note.

The school’s principal, Rev. Perry R. Cunningham, said the security guard was in stable condition.

“He sustained injuries to his face and his body, and was transported to Princess Margaret Hospital,” Cunningham said.

“It was not critical. We think he was doing fairly well.

“Money was taken and he doesn’t know where his glasses or shoes are.”

The security guard was the only person hurt in the robbery, according to the principal, who said the guard was gun-butted.

The gunmen did not break into the school.

Cunningham said there was a robbery at the school in the past and the administration is looking to improve security at the school.

“We have put in place a number of security measures,” he said.

“We have an alarm system, we have the office barred as you came in you saw, we have a camera system as well and we have a 24-hour security office here at the school.

“We recently put up more light on the compound.

“What further measures to take? That is something that we are looking at now.

“We thought that we were secured.”

Thompson Trading, which is directly next to the school, was targeted by the same gunmen, police believe.

Police said that after 5:15 a.m., gunmen who were driving the Nissan Note stolen from the school, approached the security guard at the business.

The gunmen also tied him up and robbed him of a cell phone, cash and his Pontiac car.

The gunmen then broke into the business, ransacked it and stole a safe that contained a large amount of cash.

Officers spotted the vehicle that was carrying the safe on the roof of the car as the gunmen tried to escape. A chase began which ended near Homestead Street.

The safe was retrieved but the suspects fled the scene on foot.

Thompson Trading CEO and President Bruce Thompson told the media, “They only got away with plenty cash.”