Man, 19, cries after charged with baby’s murder

  • Anton Davis shed tears as he was escorted out of court today. TORRELL GLINTON


Published: Aug 30, 2017

Anton Davis, 19, was charged in a magistrate’s court today with the murder of eight-month-old Shelton Tinker Jr., who was shot to death on Monday morning.

He was also charged with the attempted murders of the child’s parents, Shelton Tinker Sr. and Jeffrina Sweeting.

Davis, who cried as he was escorted out of the courtroom, was remanded to prison.

The matter was adjourned until October 26.

Police believe Davis forced his way into the Tinker’s Rupert Dean Lane home and opened fire.

 

