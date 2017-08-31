Expect ‘minor’ inconveniences from public works as schools open

Minister of Works Desmond Bannister has apologized for “minor inconveniences” concerning road works near some schools in New Providence.

Yesterday, Bannister assured that his ministry is working on handling concerns, including issues relating to sidewalks, and assured that it will not impact students’ ability to return to school next week.

Some schools have already started.

“There are a number of issues that will concern students, in terms of road works, in terms of sidewalks,” Bannister said.

“There is nothing we can really do about them at this stage except to try to continue to ensure that they are done properly.

“There are a number of works that ought to have been summer works at the schools.

“Some of those projects are incomplete.

“As the minister of works, I accept full responsibility for any works that ought to have been done that have not been completed, but in no way will those works impact students coming back to school.

“There may be minor inconveniences.

“Where there are inconveniences at many schools I apologize and I accept full responsibility as the minister responsible for works.

“It has nothing to do with the Minister of Education [Jeff Lloyd].

“The buck stops with me. I accept the responsibility.”

The minister did not say when the projects will be completed.

On Tuesday, Lloyd mentioned the need for “minor repairs” to be completed.

He said the two ministries are working to complete the projects in a timely manner.

He also stressed the need to tackle numerous issues around schools outside of the summer months.

“It is impossible for you to wait until school is ended in the summer time, somewhere around May or June, before you begin the necessary repairs and renovations to many of these institutions, as I have described to you earlier, that are in a great state of disrepair, in some instances, hopeless state of disrepair,” Lloyd said.

“...You can’t wait until the summer time to make these repairs, especially when you consider, as I indicated a moment ago, that the system itself is not as responsive as it needs to be, urgently needs to be, in the 21st century’s requirements of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

“We have got to reform the process. We have to look at making something different. Doing something different, with regard to the continuing maintenance of school.

“We can not wait until June or July to fix a bathroom or to fix a lock or to fix any electrical or mechanical or air condition problems while we expect our teachers and administrators and staff and students to operate in less than ideal circumstances as our resources would permit.

“So the expectation is, this is the last summer you are going to see any of this operate under the present paradigm school system or system of repairs or maintenance that it has been for these many decades.

“So I fully expect that almost immediately our ministerial team will gather along with the minister of works and elsewhere to ensure that schools will be ready and operative throughout the year, not wait until some mythical summer time to effect repairs.”