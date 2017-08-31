17 foreign service workers to be recalled

Seventeen foreign service officers posted in overseas offices will be recalled and replaced, Press Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Anthony “Ace” Newbold advised on Tuesday.

“This pertains to those officers who have been posted overseas for three or more years,” he said during a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister.

“...Two officers will be transferred from one foreign office to another. Four of those officers who are being recalled will not be replaced. One of those officers is from the Miami office; two from New York and one from London.”

Newbold said the recall of the workers is not a part of the government’s austerity plan.

“That’s a part of the foreign service regulations. These are not people who were posted to be ambassadors or consuls general,” he said.

“These are persons who actually work in the foreign service. They work for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and every three years this is [done].”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently conducted a personnel audit to identify and reduce “superfluous staffing”.

The audit resulted in the recall of “seven to nine” attachés who were stationed in embassies abroad, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Darren Henfield.

Speaking to the media last month, Henfield said the ministry will save 400,000 per year by recalling those attachés.

“I instructed when coming to foreign affairs that we do a personnel audit to see if we had superfluous staffing anywhere in the world because we are living under stringent times,” he said.

“Monies are tight in this country so we wanted to make the most judicious use of taxpayers’ money by doing that.”