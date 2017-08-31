Cooper: Don’t take negative outlook lightly

Despite the fact that international credit ratings agency Moody’s has spared The Bahamas another downgrade, Shadow Minister of Finance Chester Cooper said yesterday the country’s negative economic outlook must not be taken lightly.

On Friday, Moody’s reaffirmed The Bahamas’ Baa3 rating.

However, the ratings giant changed the economic outlook from stable to negative.

Responding to questions from The Nassau Guardian, Cooper said, “While it is a sigh of relief that The Bahamas has been able to ward off a downgrade to its sovereign credit rating, it is now more important than ever to remain vigilant regarding the economy.

“The negative outlook placed on the economy is not to be taken lightly and carries important implications about the intense level of scrutiny with which the credit ratings agencies are watching local developments.

“When examined carefully, the statement released by Moody's on Friday confirms what the Progressive Liberal Party has been saying since the last budget exercise.

“The only way to put the country in a sustainable fiscal position is to grow the economy.

“Slashing expenditure alone just won’t cut it. In fact, without the right levers to spur growth it may have the unintended consequence of dampening government revenues.”

In its latest report, Moody’s said the country’s Baa3 rating was maintained based on the prospects for debt stabilization supported by the government's fiscal consolidation program, contained liquidity risk and the fact that The Bahamas' credit metrics remain in line with Baa3 peers.

Cooper said, “The government must articulate a plan for inspiring confidence in the economy, detailing areas of job creation, getting foreign direct investment out of the pipeline and pouring from the tap, and streamlining business processes so domestic entrepreneurship can thrive inclusive of launching its much heralded incentives for driving small business development and growth.”

He said after more than 100 days in office, it is time for the Minnis administration “to get down to the nuts and bolts of growing this economy”.

“Much time was spent on partisan rhetoric as we characterized the budget communication as the wrong speech at the wrong time,” Cooper said.

“The actions of Moody’s since the speech proved that the characterization was accurate.

“We must focus now on building and not talking down our economy.”

When it announced in July it was reviewing The Bahamas’ credit rating, Moody’s said that review was prompted by a “significant deterioration” in the The Bahamas’ fiscal position which was revealed by the Minnis administration during the budget communication.

The Official Opposition responded by accusing the government of talking down the economy.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis recently announced that the government will cut expenditure of its various ministries by 10 percent, institute a hiring freeze and not renew any contract for emoluments that exceed $100,000 a year.

Cooper said the government must address several issues pertaining to the economic stability of the country.

“We anticipate that when Parliament reconvenes in September, the relevant ministers will address Moody's and the nation's concerns, inclusive of the discrepancies between the [minister of finance’s] facts and the Central Bank’s reports related to the deficit; the implementation risks of the articulated expense cuts plans; its plans to mitigate the adverse impact of hurricanes like Matthew, as well as its strategy to re-energize an economy they painted with such a dismal brush,” he said.