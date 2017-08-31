Smith urges govt to tread carefully on Spy Bill

Human Rights Bahamas President Fred Smith yesterday warned the Minnis administration against “ramrodding” its Interception of Communications Bill down the “throats of the public”, and urged the government to engage in a thorough consultation process.

The Interception of Communications Bill, 2017 is among the package of proposed legislation the government intends to bring to Parliament early in the term.

Months ahead of the general election, the Christie administration introduced an Interception of Communications Bill, which the then opposition Free National Movement (FNM), dubbed the ‘Spy Bill’.

At the time, FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis said the government was ramming the bill down the throats of Bahamians and called the proposed legislation “dangerous”.

The bill was shelved in the face of strong opposition from the FNM and other groups.

Attorney General Carl Bethel told National Review the Minnis administration’s version of the bill has “tighter controls” than those contained in the old bill.

Human Rights Bahamas — formerly known as the Grand Bahama Human Rights Association — was among the groups that opposed the old bill.

When contacted yesterday, Smith said, “One of the greatest criticisms I had of the PLP government was that it practiced just ramrodding legislation down the throats of the public without prior consultation, and I urge the FNM not to follow in such dictatorial footsteps.

“This government was elected on the basis of transparency, consultation, accountability and responsiveness to the public. I urge the government not to forget that.”

Smith said he has no qualms with a government proposing radical legislation, but noted that the more radical the change, the greater the need for Bahamians to be engaged.

He recommended the government release a white paper and solicit feedback before bringing the bill to Parliament.

Bethel said living in a modern society where the abundance of tools citizens enjoy are open to abuse by the ill-intentioned, requires a balance between the state’s right to intervene with the use of these modern technologies and the protective rights for every citizen to enjoy the benefits of these technologies.

He assured that the proposed legislation includes appropriate checks and balances.

Bethel also said the government will “err on the side of being more inclusive, more protective of the fundamental rights of Bahamians, but at the same time ensuring that law enforcement is able to protect Bahamians”.

Though Smith acknowledged that the bill could benefit The Bahamas, he maintained that there is no need to rush.

“If there is no crisis being addressed by Parliament for a benefit of the country, then consultation should not be conducted in a crisis-driven fashion — in short time, while the bill is before Parliament; with nobody having an opportunity to consider it properly and take advice to make recommendations,” he said.

“It is not appropriate in civil society to rush these kinds of dramatic changes.

“So, I urge the government not to try and legislate it in September, but to circulate it and have an extensive public consultation program without a sword of Damocles hanging over the public’s head.

“This may very well be a good bill in many respects.

“It may be an improvement on the last one, but I don’t want to do it in a rush.”

The contents of the new bill remains to be seen.

The bill introduced by the Christie administration would have empowered the commissioner of police to obtain permission from the court to intercept and examine communications from telecommunications providers, internet providers and postal services.

Specifically, it would have provided for the interception of all communications networks regardless of whether they are licensed as public or not.

Bethel said the Office of the Attorney General has sought to provide some “buffers” to prevent suggestions of power being abused.