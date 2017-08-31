Gomez cautions govt on Spy Bill

Former Minister of State for Legal Affairs Damian Gomez yesterday cautioned the government on its Interceptions of Communications Bill, 2017, saying he has reservations about the state interfering in the privacy of its citizens.

“I do have reservation about interfering with what prima facie is a fundamental right to privacy,” said Gomez, who was contacted for comment.

“I would need to see what is being proposed in order to give a full analysis, but any provision that has the judicial order, and the test is reasonable suspicion, I am not too concerned.

“However, to just have a policeman or even the commissioner of police or a minister, whether it be the attorney general or anybody else making that determination, I would have great reservations about that.

“I think one of the major failings of the current Listening Devices Act (the legislation that oversees the country's wiretaps laws) is the attorney general is a politician, and the consultation is with the attorney general.

“I would prefer it to be a non-political person.”

When the Christie administration introduced its Interception of Communications Bill, 2017 in Parliament months ahead of the election, Gomez was no longer a sitting Cabinet minister.

He resigned from the Cabinet in December 2015, though he remained a PLP.

When the PLP introduced the bill in February, then Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson said the Interception of Communications Bill would have enhanced protection of the privacy of law-abiding citizens because it would have been the Supreme Court, not the executive, that makes the determination that communications may be intercepted.

She made the case that without “this crime fighting tool, drug trafficking, gun trafficking and other transnational and gang-related crime will increase, and the police will be hampered in their ability to detect and investigate crime and prosecute criminals”.

But the Free National Movement (FNM), dubbed it the Spy Bill and sounded the alarm, with FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis warning that the bill posed dangers and ought to be rejected.

Minnis said the government was ramming the bill down the throats of Bahamians.

Yesterday, Gomez said the government ought to have wide public consultation prior to the bill being introduced to Parliament.

This call was also made yesterday by Human Rights Bahamas President Fred Smith, formerly known as the Grand Bahama Human Rights Association.

He acknowledged that the PLP failed to do this with its bill.

Smith said in his experience when there was public consultation the government gained the public’s support, and when it did not consult the public on critical or controversial matters, there was strong opposition.

“There is immense political value to have public discourse,” Gomez noted.

“The best type of foreshadowing is to say this is a draft we are working on; we are near completion; we would like the Bahamian people to look at it and tell us what their views are.

“One of the criticisms of the last administration is that we did not do that [with the Interception of Communications Bill].”

The bill introduced by the Christie administration would have empowered the commissioner of police to obtain permission from the court to intercept and examine communications from telecommunications providers, internet providers and postal services.

It would have provided for the interception of all communications networks regardless of whether they are licensed as public or not.

Attorney General Carl Bethel assured that the FNM’s version of the bill has the appropriate checks and balances, and there are “some buffers” in the bill to prevent suggestions of abuse of power.

He acknowledged that the bill is likely to face controversy, but insisted this version has “tighter controls” than those contained in the old bill.

The contents of the bill remain to be seen.