Man, 19, in tears after he’s charged with baby’s murder

A 19-year-old man wept after he was charged yesterday with the murder of an eight-month-old boy and the attempted murders of the baby’s parents.

Anton Anthony Davis, of Fleming Street, was charged with the August 28 murder of Shelton Tinker Jr. and the attempted murders of Shelton Tinker Sr. and Jeffrina Sweeting.

According to police, a gunman approached Sheldon Tinker Sr. as he arrived at his Rupert Dean Lane home around 3 a.m. on Monday.

The gunman forced him into his home and fired several shots, hitting Tinker, Sweeting and the baby.

The child was pronounced dead on the scene.

Magistrate Jeanine Weech-Gomez told Davis that he was not required to enter a plea and that she could not grant him bail.

She told Davis that he would have to seek bail in the Supreme Court.

When Weech-Gomez asked him if he had anything to say, he mumbled, “I have no knowledge of what they are charging me for.”

The case was adjourned to October 26 where it will be fast tracked to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Davis, who did not have an attorney, was remanded to prison.

As officers escorted him out of court, he cried.